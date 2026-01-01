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Katie Clarkson-Hill Katie Clarkson-Hill
Kinoafisha Persons Katie Clarkson-Hill

Katie Clarkson-Hill

Katie Clarkson-Hill

Date of Birth
28 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Scott and Bailey 8.0
Scott and Bailey (2011)
Hanna 7.6
Hanna (2019)
Film Club 7.0
Film Club (2025)

Filmography

Film Club 7
Film Club
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, Great Britain
The Wives 5.1
The Wives
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
2 Win 6.4
2 Win Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Couple Next Door 5.7
The Couple Next Door
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Hanna 7.6
Hanna
Drama, Action, Thriller 2019, USA
Trust Me 6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
Scott and Bailey 8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime 2011, Great Britain
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