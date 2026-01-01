Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Katie Clarkson-Hill
Katie Clarkson-Hill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Clarkson-Hill
Katie Clarkson-Hill
Katie Clarkson-Hill
Date of Birth
28 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Scott and Bailey
(2011)
7.6
Hanna
(2019)
7.0
Film Club
(2025)
Filmography
7
Film Club
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, Great Britain
5.1
The Wives
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
6.4
2 Win
Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia
Biography, Drama, Sport
2024, Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.7
The Couple Next Door
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.6
Hanna
Drama, Action, Thriller
2019, USA
6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime
2011, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree