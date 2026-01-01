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Edwin Lee Gibson
Edwin Lee Gibson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edwin Lee Gibson
Edwin Lee Gibson
Edwin Lee Gibson
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
6.8
UnPrisoned
(2023)
5.9
She Taught Love
(2024)
Filmography
Air Bud Returns
Air Bud Returns
Comedy, Family, Sport
2027, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
She Taught Love
She Taught Love
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
6.8
UnPrisoned
Drama, Comedy
2023, USA
8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
Show more
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