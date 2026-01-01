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Filmography
Koo Won
Koo Won
Kinoafisha
Persons
Koo Won
Koo Won
Koo Won
Date of Birth
5 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
(2019)
0.0
Motel California
(2025)
Filmography
Motel California
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.9
Hajainneun Ingandeul
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
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