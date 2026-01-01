Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mayra Batalla
Mayra Batalla
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mayra Batalla
Mayra Batalla
Mayra Batalla
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Prayers for the Stolen
(2021)
6.5
Pedro Páramo
(2024)
6.4
Huesera
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2021
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
5.3
A Child of My Own
Un hijo propio
Documentary
2026, Mexico
6.5
Pedro Páramo
Pedro Páramo
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2024, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.4
Huesera
Huesera
Drama, Horror
2022, Mexico / Peru
Watch trailer
7.4
Prayers for the Stolen
Noche de fuego
Drama
2021, Mexico / Germany / Brazil / Qatar
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree