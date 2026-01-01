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Mayra Batalla
Mayra Batalla Mayra Batalla
Kinoafisha Persons Mayra Batalla

Mayra Batalla

Mayra Batalla

Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Prayers for the Stolen 7.4
Prayers for the Stolen (2021)
Pedro Páramo 6.5
Pedro Páramo (2024)
Huesera 6.4
Huesera (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Child of My Own 5.3
A Child of My Own Un hijo propio
Documentary 2026, Mexico
Pedro Páramo 6.5
Pedro Páramo Pedro Páramo
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Mexico
Watch trailer
Huesera 6.4
Huesera Huesera
Drama, Horror 2022, Mexico / Peru
Watch trailer
Prayers for the Stolen 7.4
Prayers for the Stolen Noche de fuego
Drama 2021, Mexico / Germany / Brazil / Qatar
Watch trailer
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