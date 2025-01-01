Menu
Alfonso Dosal
Alfonso Dosal
Date of Birth
13 March 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.6
Bad Actor
(2023)
6.4
Huesera
(2022)
0.0
Bandidos
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Bandidos
Action, Adventure, Crime
2024, USA/Mexico
7.6
Bad Actor
Un Actor Malo
Drama
2023, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.4
Huesera
Huesera
Drama, Horror
2022, Mexico / Peru
Watch trailer
