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Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov Yuriy Stepanov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Stepanov

Yuriy Stepanov

Yuriy Stepanov

Date of Birth
30 March 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Batya 2. Ded 7.0
Batya 2. Ded (2025)
Batya 2. Ded 5.8
Batya 2. Ded (2025)
Stepfather 5.6
Stepfather (2019)

Filmography

Batya 2. Ded 5.8
Batya 2. Ded
Comedy, 2025, Russia
Batya 2. Ded 7
Batya 2. Ded Batya 2. Ded
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie 5.3
Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie
Family, Adventure 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Stepfather 5.6
Stepfather
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, Russia
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