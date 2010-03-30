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About
Filmography
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Yuriy Stepanov
Date of Birth
30 March 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Batya 2. Ded
(2025)
5.8
Batya 2. Ded
(2025)
5.6
Stepfather
(2019)
Filmography
5.8
Batya 2. Ded
Comedy,
2025, Russia
7
Batya 2. Ded
Batya 2. Ded
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie
Chuk i Gek. Bolshoe priklyuchenie
Family, Adventure
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Stepfather
Drama, Romantic, History
2019, Russia
Show more
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