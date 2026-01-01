Menu
Margaux Billard
Margaux Billard
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
The Good Teacher
(2024)
3.8
They Talk
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
The Good Teacher
Pas de vagues
Drama
2024, Belgium / France
3.8
They Talk
They Talk
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
