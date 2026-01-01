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Matteo Simoni
Matteo Simoni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matteo Simoni
Matteo Simoni
Matteo Simoni
Date of Birth
3 September 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Atlanta
(2016)
7.4
Callboys
(2016)
7.2
Wil
(2023)
Filmography
7.3
Wil
Wil
Drama, History, War
2023, Belgium / Poland
7.1
Zillion
Zillion
Drama
2022, Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
5.9
The Racer
The Racer
Drama, Sport
2020, Belgium / Ireland / Luxembourg
7.4
Callboys
Drama, Comedy
2016, Belgium
8.3
Atlanta
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2016, USA
Show more
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