Marianne Krogness
Date of Birth
3 November 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Teddybjørnens jul 6.3
Teddybjørnens jul (2022)
Forgotten Christmas 5.9
Forgotten Christmas (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teddybjørnens jul 6.3
Teddybjørnens jul Teddybjørnens jul
Family 2022, Norway
Forgotten Christmas 5.9
Forgotten Christmas Snekker Andersen og den vesle bygda som glømte at det var jul
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2019, Norway
