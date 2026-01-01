Marianne Krogness

Menu
Date of Birth
3 November 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.3
Teddybjørnens jul
(2022)
5.9
Forgotten Christmas
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2022
2019
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.3
Teddybjørnens jul
Teddybjørnens jul
Family
2022, Norway
Watch trailer
5.9
Forgotten Christmas
Snekker Andersen og den vesle bygda som glømte at det var jul
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2019, Norway
