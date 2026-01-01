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Yijun Liu
Yijun Liu Yijun Liu
Kinoafisha Persons Yijun Liu

Yijun Liu

Yijun Liu

Date of Birth
12 June 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Kai duan 8.0
Kai duan (2022)
Mobius 7.7
Mobius (2025)
Lie hu 6.0
Lie hu (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mobius 7.7
Mobius
Detective, Thriller, 2025, China
Guardians of the Dafeng
Guardians of the Dafeng
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, China
Kai duan 8
Kai duan
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2022, China
Lie hu 6
Lie hu
Drama, Action, Crime, 2020, China
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