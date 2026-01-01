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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yijun Liu
Yijun Liu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yijun Liu
Yijun Liu
Yijun Liu
Date of Birth
12 June 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Kai duan
(2022)
7.7
Mobius
(2025)
6.0
Lie hu
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2020
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
4
7.7
Mobius
Detective, Thriller,
2025, China
Guardians of the Dafeng
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, China
8
Kai duan
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2022, China
6
Lie hu
Drama, Action, Crime,
2020, China
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