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Filmography
Natalya Lanski
Natalya Lanski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Lanski
Natalya Lanski
Natalya Lanski
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Bednyy oligarh
(2022)
7.1
Slon
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Bednyy oligarh
Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
7.1
Slon
Slon
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
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