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Yakov Treskunov
Yakov Treskunov Yakov Treskunov
Kinoafisha Persons Yakov Treskunov

Yakov Treskunov

Yakov Treskunov

Date of Birth
23 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Volshebniki 5.8
Volshebniki (2022)

Filmography

Volshebniki 5.8
Volshebniki Volshebniki
Fantasy, Children's 2022, Russia
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