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Yakov Treskunov
Yakov Treskunov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yakov Treskunov
Yakov Treskunov
Yakov Treskunov
Date of Birth
23 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
5.8
Volshebniki
(2022)
Filmography
5.8
Volshebniki
Volshebniki
Fantasy, Children's
2022, Russia
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