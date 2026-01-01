Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maribel Salas
Maribel Salas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maribel Salas
Maribel Salas
Maribel Salas
Date of Birth
29 May 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
La Favorita 1922
(2025)
6.7
Cuerpos locos
(2025)
6.2
La vida padre
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
6.8
La Favorita 1922
Drama, History
2025, Spain
6.7
Cuerpos locos
Cuerpos locos
Comedy
2025, Spain
5.1
How to Be a Modern Man
Como Dios manda
Comedy
2023, Spain
6.2
La vida padre
La vida padre
Comedy
2022, Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree