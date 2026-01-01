Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maribel Salas
Maribel Salas Maribel Salas
Kinoafisha Persons Maribel Salas

Maribel Salas

Maribel Salas

Date of Birth
29 May 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

La Favorita 1922 6.8
La Favorita 1922 (2025)
6.7
Cuerpos locos (2025)
La vida padre 6.2
La vida padre (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Favorita 1922 6.8
La Favorita 1922
Drama, History 2025, Spain
6.7
Cuerpos locos Cuerpos locos
Comedy 2025, Spain
How to Be a Modern Man 5.1
How to Be a Modern Man Como Dios manda
Comedy 2023, Spain
La vida padre 6.2
La vida padre La vida padre
Comedy 2022, Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more