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Lander Otaola
Lander Otaola Lander Otaola
Kinoafisha Persons Lander Otaola

Lander Otaola

Lander Otaola

Date of Birth
20 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Spanish Affair 6.5
Spanish Affair (2014)
La vida padre 6.2
La vida padre (2022)
Fugitiva 0.0
Fugitiva (2018)

Filmography

La vida padre 6.2
La vida padre La vida padre
Comedy 2022, Spain
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Fugitiva
Fugitiva
Drama, Thriller 2018, Spain
Spanish Affair 6.5
Spanish Affair Ocho apellidos vascos
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Spain
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