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Filmography
Lander Otaola
Lander Otaola
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lander Otaola
Lander Otaola
Lander Otaola
Date of Birth
20 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Spanish Affair
(2014)
6.2
La vida padre
(2022)
0.0
Fugitiva
(2018)
Filmography
6.2
La vida padre
La vida padre
Comedy
2022, Spain
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Fugitiva
Drama, Thriller
2018, Spain
6.5
Spanish Affair
Ocho apellidos vascos
Comedy, Romantic
2014, Spain
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