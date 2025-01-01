Menu
Aurora Quattrocchi
Date of Birth
18 March 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door (2006)
Strangeness 6.8
Strangeness (2022)
The Bone Breakers 6.7
The Bone Breakers (2022)

Filmography

L’immensità 6.5
Drama 2022, Italy / France
Nostalgia 6.6
Drama 2022, Italy / France
The Bone Breakers 6.7
Drama 2022, Italy
Strangeness 6.8
Comedy, Drama 2022, Italy
Golden Door 7
Documentary, Adventure, Romantic 2006, Italy / Germany / France
