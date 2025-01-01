Menu
Aurora Quattrocchi
Date of Birth
18 March 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.0
Golden Door
(2006)
6.8
Strangeness
(2022)
6.7
The Bone Breakers
(2022)
Filmography
6.5
L’immensità
L'immensità
Drama
2022, Italy / France
6.6
Nostalgia
Nostalgia
Drama
2022, Italy / France
Watch trailer
6.7
The Bone Breakers
Spaccaossa
Drama
2022, Italy
6.8
Strangeness
La stranezza
Comedy, Drama
2022, Italy
7
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Documentary, Adventure, Romantic
2006, Italy / Germany / France
Watch trailer
