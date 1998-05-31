Menu
Andrey Martynov
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Martynov

Date of Birth
31 May 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Zakrytyj sezon 0.0
Zakrytyj sezon (2020)
Nastenka 0.0
Nastenka (2023)
Sestry 0.0
Sestry (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actor 4
Nastenka
Nastenka
Romantic, Detective 2023, Russia
Sestry
Sestry
Comedy 2022, Russia
Zakrytyj sezon
Zakrytyj sezon
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2020, Russia
Mora
Mora
Horror , Russia
