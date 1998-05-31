Menu
About
Filmography
Andrey Martynov
Andrey Martynov
Andrey Martynov
Date of Birth
31 May 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
0.0
Zakrytyj sezon
(2020)
0.0
Nastenka
(2023)
0.0
Sestry
(2022)
Filmography
4
Nastenka
Romantic, Detective
2023, Russia
Sestry
Comedy
2022, Russia
Zakrytyj sezon
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2020, Russia
Mora
Horror
, Russia
