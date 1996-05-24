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Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Nadia Tereszkiewicz Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia Tereszkiewicz

Nadia Tereszkiewicz

Nadia Tereszkiewicz

Date of Birth
24 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

My Crime 7.1
My Crime (2023)
Rosalie 7.0
Rosalie (2023)
Only the Animals 6.8
Only the Animals (2019)

Filmography

Orange Flavoured Wedding 6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama 2026, France
Heads or Tails? 6.7
Heads or Tails? Testa o croce?
Western 2025, France / Italy
Two Pianos 5.8
Two Pianos Deux pianos
Drama, Music, Romantic 2025, France / Turkey
My Crime 7.1
My Crime Mon crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Watch trailer
Rosalie 7
Rosalie Rosalie
Drama, History 2023, Belgium / France
Red Island 5.9
Red Island L'île rouge
Drama 2023, Belgium / France / Madagascar
Watch trailer
Forever Young 6.7
Forever Young Les amandiers
Comedy, Drama, History 2022, France / Italy
Watch trailer
The Last Queen 6.7
The Last Queen La dernière reine
Adventure, Drama, History 2022, Algeria / France / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Taiwan
Watch trailer
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