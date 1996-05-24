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Filmography
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Date of Birth
24 May 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
My Crime
(2023)
7.0
Rosalie
(2023)
6.8
Only the Animals
(2019)
Filmography
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama
2026, France
6.7
Heads or Tails?
Testa o croce?
Western
2025, France / Italy
5.8
Two Pianos
Deux pianos
Drama, Music, Romantic
2025, France / Turkey
7.1
My Crime
Mon crime
Drama, Detective
2023, France
Watch trailer
7
Rosalie
Rosalie
Drama, History
2023, Belgium / France
5.9
Red Island
L'île rouge
Drama
2023, Belgium / France / Madagascar
Watch trailer
6.7
Forever Young
Les amandiers
Comedy, Drama, History
2022, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.7
The Last Queen
La dernière reine
Adventure, Drama, History
2022, Algeria / France / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Taiwan
Watch trailer
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