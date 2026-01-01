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Filmography
Lukas Rolfe
Lukas Rolfe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukas Rolfe
Lukas Rolfe
Lukas Rolfe
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.2
Homebound
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2021
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4.2
Homebound
Homebound
Drama, Horror, Detective
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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