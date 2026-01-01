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Lee Kholafai
Lee Kholafai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Kholafai
Lee Kholafai
Lee Kholafai
Date of Birth
7 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.7
Glass Jaw
(2018)
2.9
Angels Fallen
(2020)
Filmography
2.9
Angels Fallen
Angels Fallen
Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
5.7
Glass Jaw
Glass Jaw
Drama, Sport, Thriller
2018, USA
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