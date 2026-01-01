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Lee Kholafai
Lee Kholafai Lee Kholafai
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Kholafai

Lee Kholafai

Lee Kholafai

Date of Birth
7 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Glass Jaw 5.7
Glass Jaw (2018)
Angels Fallen 2.9
Angels Fallen (2020)

Filmography

Angels Fallen 2.9
Angels Fallen Angels Fallen
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Glass Jaw 5.7
Glass Jaw Glass Jaw
Drama, Sport, Thriller 2018, USA
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