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Filmography
Lindsey Marie Wilson
Lindsey Marie Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsey Marie Wilson
Lindsey Marie Wilson
Lindsey Marie Wilson
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
3.0
Bull Shark
(2022)
2.8
Shark Side of the Moon
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
3
Bull Shark
Bull Shark
Action, Drama, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
2.8
Shark Side of the Moon
Shark Side of the Moon
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
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