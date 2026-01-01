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Madeleine Levins
Madeleine Levins Madeleine Levins
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Levins

Madeleine Levins

Madeleine Levins

Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Hero of Centopia 6.5
The Hero of Centopia (2022)
Arnie & Barney 6.4
Arnie & Barney (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Arnie & Barney 6.4
Arnie & Barney Arnie & Barney
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2026, Belgium / Germany
The Hero of Centopia 6.5
The Hero of Centopia The Hero of Centopia
Children's 2022, Germany / Austria
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