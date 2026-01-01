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Filmography
Madeleine Levins
Madeleine Levins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Levins
Madeleine Levins
Madeleine Levins
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.5
The Hero of Centopia
(2022)
6.4
Arnie & Barney
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Year
All
2026
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.4
Arnie & Barney
Arnie & Barney
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2026, Belgium / Germany
6.5
The Hero of Centopia
The Hero of Centopia
Children's
2022, Germany / Austria
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