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Filmography
Liz Burnette
Liz Burnette
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Burnette
Liz Burnette
Liz Burnette
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
9.0
When Life Gives You Tangerines
(2025)
8.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine
(2023)
7.2
Bloody Heart
(2022)
Filmography
The East Palace
Drama, Horror, Detective
2026, South Korea
9
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.1
Hyper Knife
Drama,
2025, South Korea
6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Beyond the Bar
Drama,
2025, South Korea
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi,
2025, South Korea
6
Wall to Wall
84 Jegopmiteo
Drama, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.4
Badland Hunters
Hwang-ya
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, South Korea
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