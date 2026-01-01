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Liz Burnette Liz Burnette
Kinoafisha Persons Liz Burnette

Liz Burnette

Liz Burnette

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

When Life Gives You Tangerines 9.0
When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
Daily Dose of Sunshine 8.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)
Bloody Heart 7.2
Bloody Heart (2022)

Filmography

The East Palace
The East Palace
Drama, Horror, Detective 2026, South Korea
When Life Gives You Tangerines 9
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Hyper Knife 7.1
Hyper Knife
Drama, 2025, South Korea
The Divorce Insurance 6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Beyond the Bar
Beyond the Bar
Drama, 2025, South Korea
When the Stars Gossip
When the Stars Gossip
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, 2025, South Korea
Wall to Wall 6
Wall to Wall 84 Jegopmiteo
Drama, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Badland Hunters 6.4
Badland Hunters Hwang-ya
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, South Korea
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