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Manuel Cauchi
Manuel Cauchi Manuel Cauchi
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Cauchi

Manuel Cauchi

Manuel Cauchi

Date of Birth
23 July 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Paul, Apostle of Christ 6.8
Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018)
For Love & Honey 6.4
For Love & Honey (2024)
A Previous Engagement 5.6
A Previous Engagement (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
For Love & Honey 6.4
For Love & Honey For Love & Honey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, USA / Canada
Outrage 3.7
Outrage Outrage
Thriller 2023, France / Switzerland / USA
Shark Bait 4.6
Shark Bait Shark Bait
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Paul, Apostle of Christ 6.8
Paul, Apostle of Christ Paul, Apostle of Christ
Drama, History 2018, USA
A Previous Engagement 5.6
A Previous Engagement Previous Engagement, A
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Canada / Malta
Watch trailer
Kill Cruise 4.8
Kill Cruise Der Skipper
Adventure, Drama, Thriller 1990, Germany
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