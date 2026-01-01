Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manuel Cauchi
Manuel Cauchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel Cauchi
Manuel Cauchi
Manuel Cauchi
Date of Birth
23 July 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Paul, Apostle of Christ
(2018)
6.4
For Love & Honey
(2024)
5.6
A Previous Engagement
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2018
2008
1990
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.4
For Love & Honey
For Love & Honey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, USA / Canada
3.7
Outrage
Outrage
Thriller
2023, France / Switzerland / USA
4.6
Shark Bait
Shark Bait
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Paul, Apostle of Christ
Paul, Apostle of Christ
Drama, History
2018, USA
5.6
A Previous Engagement
Previous Engagement, A
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Great Britain / Canada / Malta
Watch trailer
4.8
Kill Cruise
Der Skipper
Adventure, Drama, Thriller
1990, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree