Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Asif Akbar
Asif Akbar Asif Akbar
Kinoafisha Persons Asif Akbar

Asif Akbar

Asif Akbar

Popular Films

Ruthless 5.3
Ruthless (2023)
Masud Rana 4.7
Masud Rana (2023)
Boneyard 4.3
Boneyard (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 12 Writer 6 Producer 11 Director 7
4
Skeletons in the Closet Skeletons in the Closet
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Boneyard 4.3
Boneyard Boneyard
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Ruthless 5.3
Ruthless Ruthless
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Nevada Heist 3
Nevada Heist Mojave Diamonds
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Masud Rana 4.7
Masud Rana MR-9: Do or Die
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, Bangladesh / USA
Watch trailer
The Weapon 2.5
The Weapon The Weapon
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Clown Motel 2.7
Clown Motel Clown Motel
Action, Horror 2023, USA
Phoenix 4.3
Phoenix Phoenix
Action 2023, USA
The Commando 3.2
The Commando The Commando
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Project Legion 2.2
Project Legion Project Legion
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, USA
EP/Executive Protection 3.8
EP/Executive Protection EP/Executive Protection
Action 2015, USA
Syndicate Syndicate
Action , USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more