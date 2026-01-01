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Filmography
Lola Andreoni
Lola Andreoni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Andreoni
Lola Andreoni
Lola Andreoni
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Munch
(2016)
4.2
Arthur, malédiction
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2022
2016
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
4.2
Arthur, malédiction
Arthur, malédiction
Horror
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.2
Munch
Drama, Crime
2016, France
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