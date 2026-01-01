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Filmography
Lora Burke
Lora Burke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lora Burke
Lora Burke
Lora Burke
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
4.7
Motherly
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2021
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
4.7
Motherly
Motherly
Horror, Thriller
2021, Canada
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