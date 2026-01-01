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Filmography
Lauren Grimson
Lauren Grimson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Grimson
Lauren Grimson
Lauren Grimson
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
5.8
Beast of War
(2025)
4.8
The Possessed
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2025
2021
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.8
Beast of War
Beast of War
Action, Biography, Drama
2025, Australia
4.8
The Possessed
The Possessed
Horror
2021, Australia
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