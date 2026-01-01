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Filmography
Ellie Patrikios
Ellie Patrikios
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellie Patrikios
Ellie Patrikios
Ellie Patrikios
Date of Birth
13 July 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
The Legend of Van Dorn
(2026)
7.0
Silent Life
(2023)
4.8
Body of Sin
(2018)
Filmography
8.1
The Legend of Van Dorn
The Legend of Van Dorn
Drama, Romantic, War
2026, USA
2.6
Sentinel
Sentinel
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7
Silent Life
Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
2.2
Sex and the Future
Sex and the Future
Comedy
2020, USA
4.8
Body of Sin
Body of Sin
Adventure, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
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