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Ellie Patrikios
Ellie Patrikios Ellie Patrikios
Kinoafisha Persons Ellie Patrikios

Ellie Patrikios

Ellie Patrikios

Date of Birth
13 July 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

The Legend of Van Dorn 8.1
The Legend of Van Dorn (2026)
Silent Life 7.0
Silent Life (2023)
Body of Sin 4.8
Body of Sin (2018)

Filmography

The Legend of Van Dorn 8.1
The Legend of Van Dorn The Legend of Van Dorn
Drama, Romantic, War 2026, USA
Sentinel 2.6
Sentinel Sentinel
Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Silent Life 7
Silent Life Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Sex and the Future 2.2
Sex and the Future Sex and the Future
Comedy 2020, USA
Body of Sin 4.8
Body of Sin Body of Sin
Adventure, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
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