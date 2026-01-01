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Jung Shin Lee Jung Shin Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Jung Shin Lee

Jung Shin Lee

Jung Shin Lee

Date of Birth
15 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Cinderella and the Four Knights 7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights (2016)
Shooting Stars 7.5
Shooting Stars (2022)
Temptation 6.4
Temptation (2014)

Filmography

Shooting Stars 7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy, 2022, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History, 2017, South Korea
Cinderella and the Four Knights 7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
Temptation 6.4
Temptation
Drama, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
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