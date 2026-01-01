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Filmography
Jung Shin Lee
Jung Shin Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jung Shin Lee
Jung Shin Lee
Jung Shin Lee
Date of Birth
15 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights
(2016)
7.5
Shooting Stars
(2022)
6.4
Temptation
(2014)
Filmography
7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy,
2022, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History,
2017, South Korea
7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
6.4
Temptation
Drama, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
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