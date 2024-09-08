Menu
Filmography
Alexander Maslyakov
Alexander Maslyakov
Date of Birth
24 November 1941
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
8 September 2024
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
KVN - Vysshaya liga
(1986)
0.0
Chto? Gde? Kogda?
(2006)
Chto? Gde? Kogda?
Reality-TV
2006, Russia
6.6
KVN - Vysshaya liga
Comedy, Reality-TV
1986, USSR/Russia
