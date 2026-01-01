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Filmography
Laurin Michael
Laurin Michael
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurin Michael
Laurin Michael
Laurin Michael
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Little Mountain Boy
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Family
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
Little Mountain Boy
Schellen-Ursli
Adventure, Drama, Family
2015, Switzerland
Watch trailer
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