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Lara Peake
Lara Peake Lara Peake
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Peake

Lara Peake

Lara Peake

Date of Birth
8 April 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Rivels 7.6
Rivels (2024)
How to Have Sex 6.5
How to Have Sex (2023)
Superhoe 6.2
Superhoe (2022)

Filmography

Rivels 7.6
Rivels
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
How to Have Sex 6.5
How to Have Sex How to Have Sex
Drama 2023, Australia / Greece / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Superhoe 6.2
Superhoe
Drama, Music, 2022, Great Britain
Final Score 5.7
Final Score Final Score
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, Great Britain
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