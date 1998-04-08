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Filmography
Lara Peake
Lara Peake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Peake
Lara Peake
Lara Peake
Date of Birth
8 April 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Rivels
(2024)
6.5
How to Have Sex
(2023)
6.2
Superhoe
(2022)
Filmography
7.6
Rivels
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
6.5
How to Have Sex
How to Have Sex
Drama
2023, Australia / Greece / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Superhoe
Drama, Music,
2022, Great Britain
5.7
Final Score
Final Score
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, Great Britain
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