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Kinoafisha Persons Angel Manuel Soto Awards

Awards and nominations of Angel Manuel Soto

Angel Manuel Soto
Awards and nominations of Angel Manuel Soto
Sundance Film Festival 2020 Sundance Film Festival 2020
Dramatic
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018 Sundance Film Festival 2018
Mobile VR
Nominee
 Mobile VR
Nominee
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