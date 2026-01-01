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Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
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Angel Manuel Soto
Awards
Awards and nominations of Angel Manuel Soto
Angel Manuel Soto
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Angel Manuel Soto
Sundance Film Festival 2020
Dramatic
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018
Mobile VR
Nominee
Mobile VR
Nominee
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