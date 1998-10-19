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Filmography
Katie Douglas
Katie Douglas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Douglas
Katie Douglas
Katie Douglas
Date of Birth
19 October 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Ginny & Georgia
(2021)
6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
(2021)
6.8
Every Day
(2018)
Filmography
6.4
Clown in a Cornfield
Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
4.5
Lazareth
Lazareth
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Ginny & Georgia
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
Comedy, Action, Crime
2021, Canada
6.8
Every Day
Every Day
Romantic, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Level 16
Level 16
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2018, Canada
4.5
Compulsion
Compulsion
Thriller, Drama
2013, Canada
Show more
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