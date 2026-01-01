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Filmography
Nurgül Yesilçay
Nurgül Yesilçay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nurgül Yesilçay
Nurgül Yesilçay
Nurgül Yesilçay
Date of Birth
26 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Edge of Heaven
(2007)
6.6
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
(2015)
6.2
Farewell Letter
(2023)
Filmography
6.2
Farewell Letter
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.1
Son Nefesime Kadar
Drama, Crime
2022, Turkey
5.4
Kim Bu Aile
Kim Bu Aile
Action
2022, Turkey
5.1
Kefaret
Drama
2020, Turkey
6.6
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Drama, History
2015, Turkey
7.4
The Edge of Heaven
Auf der anderen Seite
Drama
2007, Germany / Turkey
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