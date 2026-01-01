Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nurgül Yesilçay
Nurgül Yesilçay Nurgül Yesilçay
Kinoafisha Persons Nurgül Yesilçay

Nurgül Yesilçay

Nurgül Yesilçay

Date of Birth
26 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Edge of Heaven 7.4
The Edge of Heaven (2007)
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem 6.6
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem (2015)
Farewell Letter 6.2
Farewell Letter (2023)

Filmography

Farewell Letter 6.2
Farewell Letter
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Son Nefesime Kadar 5.1
Son Nefesime Kadar
Drama, Crime 2022, Turkey
Kim Bu Aile 5.4
Kim Bu Aile Kim Bu Aile
Action 2022, Turkey
Kefaret 5.1
Kefaret
Drama 2020, Turkey
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem 6.6
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Drama, History 2015, Turkey
The Edge of Heaven 7.4
The Edge of Heaven Auf der anderen Seite
Drama 2007, Germany / Turkey
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more