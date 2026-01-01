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Melisa Berberoglu Melisa Berberoglu
Kinoafisha Persons Melisa Berberoglu

Melisa Berberoglu

Melisa Berberoglu

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Üç Kız Kardeş 4.6
Üç Kız Kardeş (2022)
Sustalı Ceylan 3.3
Sustalı Ceylan (2025)
Muhtemel Aşk 0.0
Muhtemel Aşk (2026)

Filmography

Muhtemel Aşk
Muhtemel Aşk
Comedy, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Sustalı Ceylan 3.3
Sustalı Ceylan
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2025, Turkey
Üç Kız Kardeş 4.6
Üç Kız Kardeş
Drama 2022, Turkey
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