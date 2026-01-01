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About
Filmography
Melisa Berberoglu
Melisa Berberoglu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melisa Berberoglu
Melisa Berberoglu
Melisa Berberoglu
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
4.6
Üç Kız Kardeş
(2022)
3.3
Sustalı Ceylan
(2025)
0.0
Muhtemel Aşk
(2026)
Filmography
Muhtemel Aşk
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Turkey
3.3
Sustalı Ceylan
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2025, Turkey
4.6
Üç Kız Kardeş
Drama
2022, Turkey
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