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Filmography
Gook-hee Chae
Gook-hee Chae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gook-hee Chae
Gook-hee Chae
Gook-hee Chae
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
The World of the Married
(2020)
7.1
Fantastic
(2016)
7.1
Memoir of a Murderer
(2017)
Filmography
7.8
The World of the Married
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.1
Memoir of a Murderer
Sarinjaui gieokbeop
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2017, South Korea
7.1
Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
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