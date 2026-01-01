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Filmography
Luciana VanDette
Luciana VanDette
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luciana VanDette
Luciana VanDette
Luciana VanDette
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
Fresh Kills
(2023)
7.1
When I'm Ready
(2025)
6.9
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
7.1
When I'm Ready
When I'm Ready
Romantic
2025, USA
6.9
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Family
2025, USA
7.4
Fresh Kills
Fresh Kills
Crime
2023, USA
6
Shut In
Shut In
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Last Day
The Last Day
Drama
, USA
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