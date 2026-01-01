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Filmography
Murat Seven
Murat Seven
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murat Seven
Murat Seven
Murat Seven
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
Sevdiğim Sensin
(2026)
6.4
Winners
(2024)
6.1
No Return
(2022)
Filmography
8.4
Sevdiğim Sensin
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
6.4
Winners
Sieger Sein
Family
2024, Germany
6.1
No Return
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, Great Britain
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