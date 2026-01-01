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Filmography
Morten Burian
Morten Burian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morten Burian
Morten Burian
Morten Burian
Date of Birth
8 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.2
Sauna
(2025)
6.1
Speak No Evil
(2022)
Filmography
6.3
Sauna
Sauna
Drama
2025, Denmark
6.1
Speak No Evil
Gæsterne
Thriller, Horror
2022, Denmark / Netherlands
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