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Morten Burian
Morten Burian Morten Burian
Kinoafisha Persons Morten Burian

Morten Burian

Morten Burian

Date of Birth
8 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Sauna 6.2
Sauna (2025)
Speak No Evil 6.1
Speak No Evil (2022)

Filmography

Sauna 6.3
Sauna Sauna
Drama 2025, Denmark
Speak No Evil 6.1
Speak No Evil Gæsterne
Thriller, Horror 2022, Denmark / Netherlands
Watch trailer
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