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Filmography
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Mohamed Zouaoui
Mohamed Zouaoui
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mohamed Zouaoui
Mohamed Zouaoui
Mohamed Zouaoui
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.9
Karim
(2020)
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
(2010)
5.3
In the Hand of Dante
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.3
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
Drama
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
Karim
Karim
Action
2020, Italy
4.2
Burraco fatale
Burraco fatale
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Italy / Morocco
Watch trailer
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
Il padre e lo straniero
Drama
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
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