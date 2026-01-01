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Mohamed Zouaoui
Mohamed Zouaoui Mohamed Zouaoui
Kinoafisha Persons Mohamed Zouaoui

Mohamed Zouaoui

Mohamed Zouaoui

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Karim 5.9
Karim (2020)
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner (2010)
In the Hand of Dante 5.3
In the Hand of Dante (2025)

Filmography

In the Hand of Dante 5.3
In the Hand of Dante In the Hand of Dante
Drama 2025, Italy
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Karim 5.9
Karim Karim
Action 2020, Italy
Burraco fatale 4.2
Burraco fatale Burraco fatale
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Italy / Morocco
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The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner Il padre e lo straniero
Drama 2010, Italy
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