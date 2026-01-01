Menu
Maksim Kerin
Maksim Kerin
Maksim Kerin
Date of Birth
15 May 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Sudba barabanschika
(2024)
7.0
Ancestral Land
(2017)
5.2
The Milky Way
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2017
2015
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
8.4
Sudba barabanschika
Drama, Adventure
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Otverzhennaya
Romantic
2023, Russia
Naydi menya, schaste
Romantic
2022, Russia
7
Ancestral Land
Drama, War
2017, Russia
5.2
The Milky Way
Mlechnyy put
Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
