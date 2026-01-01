Maksim Kerin

Menu
Date of Birth
15 May 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Sudba barabanschika (2024)
Ancestral Land (2017)
The Milky Way (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sudba barabanschika
Drama, Adventure 2024, Russia
Otverzhennaya
Otverzhennaya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Naydi menya, schaste
Naydi menya, schaste
Romantic 2022, Russia
Ancestral Land
Drama, War 2017, Russia
The Milky Way Mlechnyy put
Comedy 2015, Russia
