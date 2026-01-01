Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lubov Konstantinova
Lubov Konstantinova Lubov Konstantinova
Kinoafisha Persons Lubov Konstantinova

Lubov Konstantinova

Lubov Konstantinova

Date of Birth
21 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Shuzhoy 8.2
Shuzhoy (2023)
Pravednik 7.6
Pravednik (2023)
Lihoradka 7.5
Lihoradka (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Otdelenie
Otdelenie
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Amerikanec
Detective 2026, Russia
Soldat po klichke Reks
Soldat po klichke Reks
Drama, War, 2026, Russia
V parke Chair 6.6
V parke Chair
Drama 2025, Russia
Eterna 5.5
Eterna
Fantasy, Adventure 2025, Russia
Domohozyain 6.2
Domohozyain
Comedy 2025, Russia
Дети перемен. Фильм о фильме
Дети перемен. Фильм о фильме Дети перемен. Фильм о фильме
Documentary 2025, Russia
Socialnaya zashchita
Drama 2024, Russia
Lihoradka 7.5
Lihoradka
Drama 2023, Russia
Shuzhoy 8.2
Shuzhoy
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Pravednik 7.6
Pravednik Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
The Last Frontier 7.1
The Last Frontier Podolskie kursanty
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Zemlya Elzi 7.5
Zemlya Elzi Zemlya Elzi
Drama 2019, Russia
The Bait for the Angel 5.4
The Bait for the Angel
Romantic 2017, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more