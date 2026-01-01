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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lubov Konstantinova
Lubov Konstantinova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lubov Konstantinova
Lubov Konstantinova
Lubov Konstantinova
Date of Birth
21 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Shuzhoy
(2023)
7.6
Pravednik
(2023)
7.5
Lihoradka
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2020
2019
2017
All
14
Films
4
TV Shows
10
Actress
14
Otdelenie
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Amerikanec
Detective
2026, Russia
Soldat po klichke Reks
Drama, War,
2026, Russia
6.6
V parke Chair
Drama
2025, Russia
5.5
Eterna
Fantasy, Adventure
2025, Russia
6.2
Domohozyain
Comedy
2025, Russia
Дети перемен. Фильм о фильме
Дети перемен. Фильм о фильме
Documentary
2025, Russia
Socialnaya zashchita
Drama
2024, Russia
7.5
Lihoradka
Drama
2023, Russia
8.2
Shuzhoy
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
7.6
Pravednik
Pravednik
War, Drama, History
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Last Frontier
Podolskie kursanty
War, History, Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
7.5
Zemlya Elzi
Zemlya Elzi
Drama
2019, Russia
5.4
The Bait for the Angel
Romantic
2017, Russia
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