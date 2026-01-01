Menu
Maciej Barczewski
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.9
The Champion
(2020)
4.4
Supersiostry
(2024)
Filmography
2
4.4
Supersiostry
Supersiostry
Drama, Fantasy
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
6.9
The Champion
Mistrz
Biography, Drama, History
2020, Poland
Watch trailer
