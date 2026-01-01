Menu
Maciej Barczewski
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Champion 6.9
The Champion (2020)
Supersiostry 4.4
Supersiostry (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Supersiostry 4.4
Drama, Fantasy 2024, Poland
The Champion 6.9
Biography, Drama, History 2020, Poland
