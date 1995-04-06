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Katherine Hughes
Katherine Hughes Katherine Hughes
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Hughes

Katherine Hughes

Katherine Hughes

Date of Birth
6 April 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Kingdom 8.1
Kingdom (2014)
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl 7.3
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)
Tangled 7.2
Tangled (2021)

Filmography

The Resurrection of Charles Manson 4.8
The Resurrection of Charles Manson The Resurrection of Charles Manson
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Echo 3 6.3
Echo 3
Action, Thriller, 2022, USA
Tell Me Lies 7.2
Tell Me Lies
Drama 2022, USA
Tangled 7.2
Tangled Tangled
Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl 7.3
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Kingdom 8.1
Kingdom
Drama, Family, Sport 2014, USA
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