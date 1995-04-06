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Filmography
Katherine Hughes
Katherine Hughes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Hughes
Katherine Hughes
Katherine Hughes
Date of Birth
6 April 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Kingdom
(2014)
7.3
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
(2015)
7.2
Tangled
(2021)
Filmography
4.8
The Resurrection of Charles Manson
The Resurrection of Charles Manson
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Echo 3
Action, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.2
Tell Me Lies
Drama
2022, USA
7.2
Tangled
Tangled
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Kingdom
Drama, Family, Sport
2014, USA
Show more
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