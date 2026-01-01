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Mikhail Asankin
Mikhail Asankin Mikhail Asankin
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Asankin

Mikhail Asankin

Mikhail Asankin

Actor type
Thriller hero, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Odin nastoyashchiy den 6.5
Odin nastoyashchiy den (2022)
The secret of Admiral Ushakov 6.3
The secret of Admiral Ushakov (2025)
Island of the Doomed 5.4
Island of the Doomed (2019)

Filmography

The secret of Admiral Ushakov 6.3
The secret of Admiral Ushakov
Adventure, History 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ya zaberu tvoyu lyubov
Ya zaberu tvoyu lyubov
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Odin nastoyashchiy den 6.5
Odin nastoyashchiy den Odin nastoyashchiy den
Thriller, Crime 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Island of the Doomed 5.4
Island of the Doomed
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2019, Russia
Show more
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