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Filmography
Mikhail Asankin
Mikhail Asankin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Asankin
Mikhail Asankin
Mikhail Asankin
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.5
Odin nastoyashchiy den
(2022)
6.3
The secret of Admiral Ushakov
(2025)
5.4
Island of the Doomed
(2019)
Filmography
6.3
The secret of Admiral Ushakov
Adventure, History
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ya zaberu tvoyu lyubov
Romantic,
2023, Russia
6.5
Odin nastoyashchiy den
Odin nastoyashchiy den
Thriller, Crime
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Island of the Doomed
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2019, Russia
Show more
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