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Mason D. Davis
Mason D. Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mason D. Davis
Mason D. Davis
Mason D. Davis
Date of Birth
9 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
5.1
Cryo
(2022)
4.0
The Body Tree
(2018)
Filmography
5.1
Cryo
Cryo
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4
The Body Tree
The Body Tree
Thriller
2018, Russia / USA / Spain
Watch trailer
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