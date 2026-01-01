Menu
Melanie Zanetti
Melanie Zanetti
Date of Birth
20 March 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine
7.5
Darby & Joan
(2022)
6.4
Raven's Hollow
(2022)
5.0
Battle of the Damned
(2014)
4.8
Head Count
Head Count
Thriller
2023, USA
7.5
Darby & Joan
Drama, Detective
2022, Australia
6.4
Raven's Hollow
Raven's Hollow
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Bluey
Comedy, Children's
2018, Australia/Great Britain/USA
4.1
The Leisure Class
The Leisure Class
Comedy
2015, USA
5
Battle of the Damned
Battle of the Damned
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Watch trailer
