Melanie Zanetti
Date of Birth
20 March 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Darby & Joan 7.5
Darby & Joan (2022)
Raven's Hollow 6.4
Raven's Hollow (2022)
Battle of the Damned 5.0
Battle of the Damned (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Head Count 4.8
Head Count
Thriller 2023, USA
Darby & Joan 7.5
Darby & Joan
Drama, Detective 2022, Australia
Raven's Hollow 6.4
Raven's Hollow
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Bluey
Bluey
Comedy, Children's 2018, Australia/Great Britain/USA
The Leisure Class 4.1
The Leisure Class
Comedy 2015, USA
Battle of the Damned 5
Battle of the Damned
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
