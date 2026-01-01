Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nicholas Anscombe
Nicholas Anscombe Nicholas Anscombe
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Anscombe

Nicholas Anscombe

Nicholas Anscombe

Date of Birth
14 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening (2022)
The Jack in the Box Rises 4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises (2024)
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist 3.2
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist (2025)

Filmography

The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist 3.3
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box Rises 4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises The Jack in the Box Rises
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more