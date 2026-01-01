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Filmography
Nicholas Anscombe
Nicholas Anscombe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Anscombe
Nicholas Anscombe
Nicholas Anscombe
Date of Birth
14 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
(2022)
4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises
(2024)
3.2
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
(2025)
Filmography
3.3
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
Horror
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises
The Jack in the Box Rises
Horror
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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