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Filmography
Mollie Hindle
Mollie Hindle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mollie Hindle
Mollie Hindle
Mollie Hindle
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
(2022)
4.7
The Ghost Within
(2023)
4.4
Rob1n
(2025)
Filmography
4.4
Rob1n
Rob1n
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.7
The Ghost Within
The Ghost Within
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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